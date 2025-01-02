Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $19,742,091.56 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $19,742,091.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,222 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,623.44. The trade was a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,490,635.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

