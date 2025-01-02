Insider Selling: My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,240. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

My Size stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 339,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,232. My Size, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.06% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

