Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,217,378.24 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,007,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,081,247.04. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00.

Samsara Trading Down 0.5 %

IOT stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Samsara by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 193.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.