Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $3.46. Intevac shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 59,051 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intevac Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 6.6% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 221,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Intevac during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

