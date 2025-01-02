Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 2nd (ALHC, AMGN, ANDE, AZTA, BMRC, BPMC, CAPR, CGNX, CLDX, CSGP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.69) price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $468.00 price target on the stock.

