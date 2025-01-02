Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 2nd (ALHC, AMGN, ANDE, AZTA, BMRC, BPMC, CAPR, CGNX, CLDX, CSGP)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.69) price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $468.00 price target on the stock.

