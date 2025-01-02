Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2024 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/13/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/25/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $75.19. 71,868,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,704,551. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 375.97, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,180,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,957,941. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

