IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 397,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 888,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IQ-AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.