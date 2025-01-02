iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,686,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,216,000 after buying an additional 2,821,148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,195 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,052,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,370,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 265.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EMB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

