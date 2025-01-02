iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $87.02. Approximately 5,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

