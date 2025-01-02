Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.92.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Itron by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 21.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Itron has a 1 year low of $67.21 and a 1 year high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

