Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.