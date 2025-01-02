Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.69.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $123.02. 131,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,630 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,061.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,868,000 after buying an additional 1,209,522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 24.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after buying an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 959,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,728,000 after buying an additional 355,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 168.7% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 559,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 351,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.