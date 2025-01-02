Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Price

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 232,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,600. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 116,058 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 170.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $3,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

