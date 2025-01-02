John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 420,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

HPF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

