Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Shares Up 12.8% – Time to Buy?

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 296,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 260,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Jushi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.53 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jushi Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

