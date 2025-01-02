JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 22975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

JZR Gold Trading Up 43.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$15.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

