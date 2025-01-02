Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 424,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,233. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.84.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

