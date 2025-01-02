Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$2,802,000.00. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.79 per share, with a total value of C$68,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,608,122 shares of company stock worth $22,536,883. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

K opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.