Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $97,550.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,038.57. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $92,250.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $86,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00.

Shares of LBRT opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.71. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,866,000 after buying an additional 963,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,193,000 after buying an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after buying an additional 699,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

