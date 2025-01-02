Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.12 and last traded at $131.39. 817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.39.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.