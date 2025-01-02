Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.52 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 44386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

Materion Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Materion

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,144. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,484.67. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Materion by 25,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

