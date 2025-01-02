MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in MetLife by 177.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 336,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.