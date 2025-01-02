Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 23.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) shot up 23.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Microwave Filter Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
About Microwave Filter
Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.
