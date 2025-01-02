Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Stock Price Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Moon River Moly Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

