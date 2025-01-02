Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $316.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.22.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $333.15 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $205.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.09 and its 200 day moving average is $286.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

