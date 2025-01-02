MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 516,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 164,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MTB Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

