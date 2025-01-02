National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 938.80 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 943.60 ($11.81). 4,716,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 945.20 ($11.83).

Several brokerages recently commented on NG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,070 ($13.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,181.25 ($14.78).

The stock has a market cap of £46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,727.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 969.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 975.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 15.84 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 10,363.64%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

