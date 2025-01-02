Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 218,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,877. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.46.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
