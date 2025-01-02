NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Sells $762,266.84 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 29,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $762,266.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,656,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,158,632.88. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,438 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $869,722.38.

On Monday, December 23rd, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $640,614.68.

On Friday, December 20th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,163.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $4,215,019.29.

On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.

On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 726,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $27.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAMS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

