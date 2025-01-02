Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $61.79 and a 52-week high of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,761,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,240,197.64. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Flynn sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total value of $195,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,670,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,542,548. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,035,390. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

