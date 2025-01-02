Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

OBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

OBK stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

