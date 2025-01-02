Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Up 12.3% – Still a Buy?

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 273,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 186,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Osisko Metals Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Insider Activity at Osisko Metals

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 575,000 shares of company stock worth $167,465. Corporate insiders own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

