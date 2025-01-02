Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 231,187 Shares

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 231,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $765,228.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,859,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,442.26. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paysign alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 227,084 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $697,147.88.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.93. Paysign, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paysign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Paysign by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysign in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paysign by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paysign by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.