Peter Smith Acquires 7,000 Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Peter Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.89 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,195.00 ($21,239.13).

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.90.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

