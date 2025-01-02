Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 760,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 512,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.93.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

