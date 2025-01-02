Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Purchases 4,123 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,123 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £989.52 ($1,238.14).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sue Rivett sold 479,596 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £110,307.08 ($138,021.87).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

LON PHAR opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.49 million, a PE ratio of -803.33, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

