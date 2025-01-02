PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 39,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 383,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
