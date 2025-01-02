Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 46.7% – Should You Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 46.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 8,117,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,033% from the average session volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 46.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.