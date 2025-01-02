RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,280 ($41.04) and last traded at GBX 3,260 ($40.79). 3,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250 ($40.67).

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,333.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Sevelda bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,390 ($42.42) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($42,417.42). Corporate insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

