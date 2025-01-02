Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Critical Contrast

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $426.65 million 0.57 $26.06 million ($0.37) -7.22 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 0.00 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Rimini Street and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -7.87% -83.26% 10.79% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rimini Street and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rimini Street presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.63%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

