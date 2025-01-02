Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 14,342,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,645,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $991,434.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,983,450.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,443 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

