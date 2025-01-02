Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 566,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 142,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
