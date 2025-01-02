Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,243,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

