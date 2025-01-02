Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,243,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

