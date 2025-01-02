RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1399112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

