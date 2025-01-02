Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.08 and traded as high as $106.35. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $104.34, with a volume of 464,541 shares.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.71%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

