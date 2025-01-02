Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.58 and traded as low as C$16.07. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 73,037 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Seabridge Gold

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.03, for a total value of C$125,166.00. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

