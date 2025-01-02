Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Stock Price Down 27.9% – What’s Next?

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 27.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
Seaport Global Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.
Seaport Global Acquisition Company Profile
Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
