Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AME. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 104.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 268.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,114. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,620. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

