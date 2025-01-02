Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,158. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

